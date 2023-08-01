Salvador Perez was willing to accept a trade to the right team, but stays in Kansas City

Salvador Perez was willing to accept a trade to the right contender, but a deal was never completed ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to reporter Jon Heyman. He reports the Marlins, Padres, and White Sox were among the teams that were interested in the seven-time All-Star catcher.

Salvador Perez would consider waiving his no-trade for the right contender. At different points, the Marlins and Padres checked on Perez, and also the White Sox according to @Joelsherman1 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2023

According to Jayson Stark, Salvy was particularly open to a deal with the Marlins, due to the fact he has a home in Miami. The Marlins find themselves in contention with a young team and could use a power bat in their lineup and a veteran in their clubhouse.

Royals and Marlins talked again today about a deal to send Salvador Perez to Miami.



But one source reports: "That's not happening."



Perez lives in Fla. and was open to a deal in Miami, but the teams could never agree on what KC would get back. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 1, 2023

Even the White Sox, who are not in contention this year, were interested in Salvy’s services, according to reporter Joel Sherman. The veteran is under contract for at least the next two years that will pay him $42 million with a $13.5 million club option for 2026 that includes a $2 million buyout. Salvy is close with former Royals coach Pedro Grifol, who now manages the White Sox.

Royals entertained offers for Salvador Perez. Not completely dead, but very unlikely he is moved. Marlins had interest so did non-contending White Sox, owing to relationship with mgr Pedro Grifol and team control thru 2025 with 2026 club option. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 1, 2023

The 33-year-old has spent his entire 12-year career with the Royals, and while his bat has declined a bit, he is still a threat with the bat. This year he is hitting .247/.289/.430 with 17 home runs in 95 games. As a veteran, he has “10-5 rights”, giving him the right to veto any trade. While he was willing to waive that right in the right situation, Salvy will be in a Royals uniform for at least the remainder of this season.