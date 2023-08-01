 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking news: Royals trade Scott Barlow to Padres; Ryan Yarbrough to Dodgers

Salvador Perez was willing to accept a trade to the right team, but stays in Kansas City

Salvy stays in Royal blue.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Salvador Perez was willing to accept a trade to the right contender, but a deal was never completed ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to reporter Jon Heyman. He reports the Marlins, Padres, and White Sox were among the teams that were interested in the seven-time All-Star catcher.

According to Jayson Stark, Salvy was particularly open to a deal with the Marlins, due to the fact he has a home in Miami. The Marlins find themselves in contention with a young team and could use a power bat in their lineup and a veteran in their clubhouse.

Even the White Sox, who are not in contention this year, were interested in Salvy’s services, according to reporter Joel Sherman. The veteran is under contract for at least the next two years that will pay him $42 million with a $13.5 million club option for 2026 that includes a $2 million buyout. Salvy is close with former Royals coach Pedro Grifol, who now manages the White Sox.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire 12-year career with the Royals, and while his bat has declined a bit, he is still a threat with the bat. This year he is hitting .247/.289/.430 with 17 home runs in 95 games. As a veteran, he has “10-5 rights”, giving him the right to veto any trade. While he was willing to waive that right in the right situation, Salvy will be in a Royals uniform for at least the remainder of this season.

