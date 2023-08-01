Royals balk-off the Mets in extras 7-6

Following their three-game sweep over the first-place Twins, the Royals kept the train moving with walk-off-win in extras, 7-6.

Without a win in his last 13 starts, Zack Greinke toed the slab with the hopes of snapping a brutal skid. Though his offense didn’t provide much, the right-hander did more than enough to keep them in the game. Aside from one bad pitch, which Pete Alonso blasted into the bleachers at 116 mph, he cruised. In all, Greinke completed five innings of one-run ball.

Kansas City tied things up in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Maikel Garcia. Fortunately for the Royals, it wouldn’t be the only time he impacted the outcome of the game.

Death. Taxes. A Maikel Garcia sacrifice fly. #Royals



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/YrquSLF9O7 — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 2, 2023

After scoreless frames from Alec Marsh and Austin Cox, Kansas City broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh. Using their speed, Dairon Blanco and Samad Taylor perfected a double steal that resulted in a throwing error. The gaff brought Blanco home and moved Taylor to third. Seconds later, Garcia dribbled an RBI-single to left to make it 3-1.

You can't teach speed. #Royals



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/03zGoIUEiV — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 2, 2023

The good times, however, could only be met with misery. In the top of the eighth, Dylan Coleman struggled to locate. Though one run was charged to Cox, Coleman surrendered two runs and recorded just one out.

Fortunately, The Royals wouldn’t go down without a fight. In the home half of the eighth, Freddy Fermin tied the game back up at four on a sacrifice fly to right field. The teams remained deadlocked until extras.

For the fourth time in five days, Carlos Hernandez climbed the bump. Maybe it was fatigue or an off-night, but a two-strike offering from Hernandez was tagged by Francisco Alvarez for a two-run shot. Shockingly, the dramatics were far from over.



Before New York recorded an out in the bottom of the 10th, Kansas City tied it up. Bobby Witt Jr and MJ Melendez both ripped RBI-singles into the gap.

MJ ties it up! #Royals



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/4dMRSYJciI — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 2, 2023

With the bases loaded and two outs, madness ensued when Mets pitcher Josh Walker balked before throwing a pitch — bringing in the winning run.

The Royals, 33-75, will try for a series win tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.