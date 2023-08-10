Royals Rundown: Kansas City Royals Lose Greinke, Gain OAA Standings, Plus RoyalTreatment talks FIP!

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker get together to talk some Kansas City Royals! Who steps up in the rotation after Zack Greinke landed on the 15-day IL? The crew talks about Bobby Witt Jr. standing alone in a key defensive metric, but cannot forget about one player who is also having a top-10 season. Also, Brian Henry also known as RoyalTreatment joins the show to talk Sabrmetrics! Tune in for a great show.

Read Brian’s article about Freddy Fermin here, titled “Freddy Fermin and 28 year-old rookies”.

Listen to the song Jacob talked about, Oliver Anthony’s Rich Men North Of Richmond.

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠.