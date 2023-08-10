Royals offense stalls, drop series to Red Sox in 2-0 loss

The Royals entered tonight’s game having not scored fewer than two runs in a game since the All-Star break. That changed tonight as the Red Sox rotation stifled the Kansas City offense, falling 2-0 and dropping the series.

The loss was the Royals 80th on the season.

Kansas City was able to threaten Red Sox starter James Paxton early, but were unable to take advantage.

They nearly stole a run in the 2nd on an Edward Olivares line drive into the right field corner, but a sliding catch from Alex Verdugo turned a potential run into an inning-ending double play.

The Royals had runners on base each of the first four innings but only saw one runner move into scoring position and none scored.

Both offenses were slow overall through the first half of the game, Manager Matt Quatraro opted for a bullpen game to close the series and Kansas City’s arms performed well to start. Alec Marsh eventually found trouble in the 4th after scoreless efforts from Austin Cox and Taylor Hearn.

Triston Casas singled and moved to 3rd on Trevor Story’s double before eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly from Verdugo, putting Boston up 1-0.

The Royals threatened to answer right back after Dairon Blanco’s two out triple in the 5th before Maikel Garcia stranded him at 3rd with a strikeout.

Boston tagged Marsh for another run on two doubles in the 5th, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Paxton lasted just a two batters into the 6th after Bobby Witt Jr. led off with a double. John Schreiber replaced him and escaped the jam without surrendering a run.

Paxton finished the evening with 6.1 innings of scoreless ball to his name, striking out six Royals without giving up a walk.

Kansas City went quietly the rest of the way to secure the series loss.

Up Next: Royals v. Cardinals, Friday, August 11, 7:10 PM CDT, Kauffman Stadium. TBD v. RHP Adam Wainwright (3-6, 7.81 ERA)