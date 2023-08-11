Friday I-70 Series Game Thread

The Royals are coming home trying to replicate their last trip to The K that was a perfect 6 wins and 0 losses. It starts with a two game set against the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals. This is a match-up that we have seen many times, but not like this. For once, the Cardinals are also basement dwellers who have spent the majority of the year in last place, though the Pirates are trying to catch(?) them. St. Louis has not finished in last place in their division since 1990. The Royals have not finished last in their division since 2022.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Royals have won more, and even when losing have been competitive. Tonight they are sending Dylan Coleman to the mound as the opener, and he will be followed by Angel Zerpa playing the role of bulk man, everyone’s least favorite superhero.

Here's how we're taking the field tonight as Dylan Coleman opens the series vs. the Cardinals.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/trfVjDnEhS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 11, 2023

The Cardinals have decided to throw out a traditional starter who you may have hear of.

Game time is set for 7:10 Central on Bally Sports Kansas City.