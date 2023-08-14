Royals Rundown: Amid Season, Love of Baseball Endures

Royals Review deputy manager Matthew LaMar joins Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco on today’s show! The Royals have a busy off day, plus acquire another former top prospect! Is Edward Olivares’ demotion the end of his MLB career in Kansas City? Plus, what is expected of Jonathan Heasley after a rough 2023?

Nelson Velazquez, while Matthew talks about what he brings to the future Royals! Wrapping it all up, each man has a different reason for loving baseball. Why does the game matter so much to each of them? Tune in for the intimate segment!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠.

Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠royalsreview.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ for the best updates, analysis, and history on the Kansas City Royals!

Tags: #MLBpodcast #BaseballTalk #MLBfans #MLBUpdates #Royals #ForeverRoyals #RaisedRoyal #WelcomeToTheCity #RoyalsRundown #RoyalsWin #KCRoyals