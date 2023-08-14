Game 120 Thread: Mariners vs. Royals

The social media strategy for baseball teams used to be more buttoned up and professional than it is now. However, things are changing, and exist in a way that the Royals quote Jon Bois in their tweet highlight of them winning via a balk.
But here we are, and the Mariners are playing the Royals. In August. In Kansas City.
God, I hope the Royals or Mariners social media teams reference that. We already have, this makes twice today. Please. Please someone reference August or rats or something. I want to see it from a Twitter account with a check box by it. I beg of you.
Mariners lineup
Walter's turn. pic.twitter.com/9BmghCEMbv— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 14, 2023
Royals lineup
Our homestand continues as we open a four-game set against the Mariners with Brady Singer on the bump.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/ewOnS8ciLQ— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 14, 2023
