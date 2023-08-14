 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 120 Thread: Mariners vs. Royals

August.

By Matthew LaMar
Starting pitcher Brady Singer #51 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the bottom of the second inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The social media strategy for baseball teams used to be more buttoned up and professional than it is now. However, things are changing, and exist in a way that the Royals quote Jon Bois in their tweet highlight of them winning via a balk.

But here we are, and the Mariners are playing the Royals. In August. In Kansas City.

God, I hope the Royals or Mariners social media teams reference that. We already have, this makes twice today. Please. Please someone reference August or rats or something. I want to see it from a Twitter account with a check box by it. I beg of you.

Mariners lineup

Royals lineup

