Royals comeback spoiled in extras in 10-8 loss to Seattle

The Royals erased a 7-0 hole on Tuesday night but ultimately came up short in extra innings 10-8.

For the first three innings of the game, it couldn’t have looked better for the two starting pitchers. Jordan Lyles had allowed just two hits and George Kirby faced the minimum. However, Lyles’s outing went from smooth to disastrous before many could blink. In a torturous fourth inning, Seattle thrashed Lyles for seven runs on four long balls. The frame began with back-to-back homers from Eugenio Suarez and Ty France.

By all accounts, it appeared to be a lackluster evening for those that made the trip out to Kauffman. Fortunately, the doom and gloom was stunted in the bottom of the fifth. After Maikel Garcia cut the deficit to 7-1 on an RBI-single, Bobby Witt Jr strolled to the plate with the crowd rising to its feet and the bases juiced.

On a 91 mph pitch bordering the bottom of the zone, Witt Jr unloaded and demolished a ball into the fountains in left-center field — cutting the lead down to two.

Bobby Witt Jr. has tied Jay Bell's club record for most home runs while playing shortstop with 21.



Bobby also has hit two home runs as a DH in 2023. pic.twitter.com/1AOIUlCSjX — Dave Holtzman (@DHoltzy) August 16, 2023

There were moments where the Royals threatened in bringing the tying run to the plate, but those rallies were silenced by double plays in the sixth and seventh. The Mariners eventually tacked on a run in the seventh on an RBI-double from Teoscar Hernández.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kansas City put two runners on with one out — giving them another chance to break through. However, MJ Melendez popped up and Freddy Fermin grounded out.

Down to their final three outs, the Royals attempted to rally like they did the night before. Michael Massey came to the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to walk it off. Only he took “the next man up” approach and promptly lined a two-run single to center field — cutting the lead down to one.

Salvador Perez, who played a big roll in the comeback on Monday, did so again. On a 1-2 count, Perez blooped an RBI-single to left field to tie the game. On that same play, though, Dairon Blanco committed the ultimate TOOTBLAN and made the final out at third without sliding.

SALVY. TIE. GAME.

The #Royals come back after trailing 7-0.

It's a brand-new ballgame, and we're headed to extras.



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/AQEa458iMG — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 16, 2023

In extra innings, Tucker Davidson was the man called upon to keep things tied. Unfortunately, a two-out, two-run single by France gave the Seattle the lead right back at 10-8. Fittingly, the Royals went down 1-2-3 to end the game.

Kansas City, 39-82, will try and earn at least a split tomorrow night. Matt Quatraro has yet to name a starter.