Game XCIII: Royals v. Mariners

For a series between two teams with no rivalry history and on completely different trajectories this season, the first three games of this four game set between the Royals and Mariners has been an absolutely wild one.

Game #1 on Monday saw the Royals carry a 5-0 lead into the 8th, only to see themselves down 6-5 going into the 9th, where they eventually won on a walk-off bunt.

Game #2 saw Kansas City go down 7-0 after Jordan Lyles melted down in the 4th, only to see a Bobby Witt Jr grand slam and a three-run 9th inning rally send the game to extra innings. They gave up two 10th inning runs and ultimately lost in extras.

Game #3 was the tamest game of the bunch, as both teams traded punches in the first three frames, scoring in every half inning except for the top of the 3rd. Seattle led by as many as three but the Royals continued to chip away all night. Both teams responded to the other’s punches, with the Mariners getting the final laugh in a 6-5 win.

Kansas City looks to even the score and split the series this afternoon, but have their work cut out for them as they will once again refuse to wear powder blue pants.

Angel Zerpa makes his first start since injuring his knee last July, the first of a bevy of injuries for Zerpa. The most severe injury being a shoulder injury that landed him on the 60-day IL before the season. Since returning on August 2nd, Zerpa has made four relief appearances, working clean innings in two and giving up four earned runs in each of the other two.

He’ll face former first-round pick George Kirby, in the midst of a strong sophomore campaign. Kirby enters today’s game tied for 6th in fWAR among qualified pitchers. Salvy gets the day off and a hot Nelson Velazquez replaced him at cleanup.

Here are your lineups for this afternoon’s game.