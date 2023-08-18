Royals vs. Cubs Friday afternoon game thread

The Royals went nine days in a row without a day game last week, but yesterday’s day game will the first of four in a row in the afternoon. The Royals head to Wrigley Field for a Friday afternoon affair in front of the ivy and beer-drinking Cubs fans in the center field bleachers.

The Royals actually swept the Cubs in their last visit here in 2021. Cole Ragans is on the bump today, with former Cubs outfielder Nelson Velázquez in the lineup against his old team.

Cole Ragans heads to the mound this afternoon in Chicago to open the series vs. the Cubs. #WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/dKATT0CUWO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 18, 2023

Right-hander Jameson Taillon goes for the Cubs. He gave up eight runs his last time out and has one of the lowest strikeout rates in baseball.

Game time is at 1:20 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.