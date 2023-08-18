 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Cubs Friday afternoon game thread

Friday day game!

By Max Rieper
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals went nine days in a row without a day game last week, but yesterday’s day game will the first of four in a row in the afternoon. The Royals head to Wrigley Field for a Friday afternoon affair in front of the ivy and beer-drinking Cubs fans in the center field bleachers.

The Royals actually swept the Cubs in their last visit here in 2021. Cole Ragans is on the bump today, with former Cubs outfielder Nelson Velázquez in the lineup against his old team.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon goes for the Cubs. He gave up eight runs his last time out and has one of the lowest strikeout rates in baseball.

Game time is at 1:20 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

