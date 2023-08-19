 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Cubs Saturday gamethread

Let’s get some runs!

By Max Rieper
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago Cubs Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

The Royals and Cubs continue their series with an afternoon game from Wrigley Field where it will be comfortably in the 70s unlike back home in Kansas City. Brady Singer takes to the hill today, with Maikel Garcia still out of the lineup after exiting yesterday’s game with upper body discomfort.

The Cubs made a roster move today, designating catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment and calling up outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni. All-Star left-hander Justin Steele starts on the mound for them today. He doesn’t walk many hitters and gets a ton of groundballs.

Game time is at 1:20 on Bally Sports Kansas City.

