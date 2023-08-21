Royals Rundown: Maikel Injury, MJ’s Problems Cast Doubt on Kansas City Royals

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco get together on the fast-growing Kansas City Royals podcast in the land! We get you up to speed on the Royals transactions and discuss the team’s issues after a 1-2 trip to Chicago. But first, what off-field issues is Jeremy tackling in his weekly column on Royals Review?

Plus, the two have differing opinions on how the Royals are handling Maikel Garcia’s recent injury. What should the team do with the rookie infielder? Lastly, MJ Melendez’s poor defense looms large over the team and the fan base sees it. What should the team do with him, especially with little improvement on the horizon?

Check out Jeremy’s article here, ”The Royals step on yet another rake with latest press release”.

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠.