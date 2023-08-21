 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 127 Thread: Royals vs. Athletics

Maikel is back!

By Matthew LaMar
Maikel Garcia #11 of the Kansas City Royals slides into second base for a double during the 1st inning of the game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Royals and the Athletics are terrible, so so bad, and when two teams are this bad together they both think that they’re good enough to beat the other and this is their CHANCE!! So, what I’m saying is that the Royals could get swept. It would be a bad look. But it could happen.

Big news is that Maikel Garcia is back. Hopefully his upper body issues are temporary, because remember last year Vinnie Pasquantino has shoulder pain and then he went out for the year this year with a dislocated shoulder. Not ideal.

We’ll always have 2014, at least.

Royals lineup

Athletics lineup

