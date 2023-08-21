Game 127 Thread: Royals vs. Athletics

The Royals and the Athletics are terrible, so so bad, and when two teams are this bad together they both think that they’re good enough to beat the other and this is their CHANCE!! So, what I’m saying is that the Royals could get swept. It would be a bad look. But it could happen.

Big news is that Maikel Garcia is back. Hopefully his upper body issues are temporary, because remember last year Vinnie Pasquantino has shoulder pain and then he went out for the year this year with a dislocated shoulder. Not ideal.

We’ll always have 2014, at least.

Royals lineup

Here's how we're taking the field tonight as Tucker Davidson heads to the mound to open the series in Oakland.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/guRNLct059 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 21, 2023

Athletics lineup