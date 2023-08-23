 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Rumblings - News for August 23, 2023

Some summer photos for your Wednesday

By Minda Haas Kuhlmann
The Storm Chasers are in town, which always makes finding time to write Rumblings a bit difficult. And there isn’t much new to be said about the Royals, who lost again last night.

The main topic at the ballpark yesterday was how hot it was. Heat indexes reached over 115 degrees yesterday, though a breeze sort of helped. As a photographer, I wanted to demonstrate that it was hot out through pictures, but without any stunts like frying an egg on the sidewalk.

So I found a young fan with a misting bottle:

A child in a grey t-shirt holding a bright green spray bottle. He is squeezing the trigger and a cloud of mist is coming out. He has a mischievous facial expression. Minda Haas Kuhlmann

Utilityman Devin Mann tried to cool off in front of the dugout fan:

Minda Haas Kuhlmann

Right fielder Tyler Gentry, on his day off, brought a huge stack of towels for teammates to use in the dugout:

Minda Haas Kuhlmann

Here’s Mann again, staying hydrated. But there are also two teammates in the background doing the same thing!

Minda Haas Kuhlmann

But perhaps the most graphic illustration of the heat came in the middle innings, as Max Castillo made his way through five innings with four runs allowed. Look at the sweat flying out of the sleeve of his jersey!

Minda Haas Kuhlmann

The Storm Chasers won 14-4 in front of a crowd of 1,969 very brave and/or hardy people.

If it is extremely hot out where you are, I hope you have the opportunity to stay safely indoors, hydrated and air conditioned. Please feel free to complain in the comments if you do not get to stay cool. I support a good gripe.

SOTD: on theme!

