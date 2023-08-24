 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Rundown: Driveline Conspiracies and Pretty Little Pictures!

Plus a special guest joins the show!

By Jacob-Milham
MLB: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lux of the Royal de Lux joins Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco on today’s episode! Kansas City Royals transactions, conspiracies, and more are in store on the jam-packed show.

Check out Jeremy’s article here, ⁠”The Royals step on yet another rake with latest press release”.⁠

You can follow Lux (⁠@TheMFinKC⁠) and the Royal de Lux Podcast (⁠@royaldeluxpod⁠) for more great coverage!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠⁠.

