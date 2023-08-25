Royals vs. Mariners Friday game thread

The Royals head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Mariners in the continuing Battle of Grass Creek. The Mariners took three of four from the Royals earlier this month in Kansas City and are playing some of the best baseball in the league.

Brady Singer goes for the Royals looking to bounce back from a setback start against the Cubs his last time out.

Brady Singer heads to the mound tonight in Seattle for the series opener.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/pgeVyNIjE4 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 25, 2023

Rookie right-hander Bryce Miller goes for the Mariners, fresh off 6 1⁄ 3 shutout innings against the Astros in his last start, where he allowed just two hits.

Game time is 9:10 CT and the game is only available to Apple TV+ subscribers with no blackout restrictions. You can get a free two month trial here.