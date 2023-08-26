 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Mariners Saturday gamethread

Back on Ballys Sports Kansas City today.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Royals try to even the series this afternoon against the red-hot Mariners who have now caught the Rangers for a tie for first place in the Western Division.

Jordan Lyles will look to improve on his 3-14 record this afternoon. Matt Quatraro is giving Bobby Witt Jr. some protection in the lineup today with Salvy hitting behind him.

The Mariners start Logan Gilbert, who could not get through five innings when he faced the Royals a few weeks ago.

Game time is at 3:10 CT with coverage back on Bally Sports Kansas City.

