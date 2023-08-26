Royals allow club-record seven home runs in 15-2 Mariners rout

The Royals allowed seven home runs to the Mariners on Saturday afternoon, setting a club record in a 15-2 blowout loss. Jordan Lyles gave up three of those home runs in the third inning, giving up seven runs overall. All five Royals pitchers ended up giving up a home run on the day.

Lyles worked around two baserunners in the first and pitched a 1-2-3 second inning, but the third inning proved to be disaster. Josh Rojas led off with a home run, but rather than serve as a rally killer, that home run proved to be just the opening chapter of a big inning. Lyles soon loaded the bases, and Teoscar Hernandez brought them all home with a grand slam. After a Dominic Canzone single, Mike Ford drilled another home run to make it 7-0. Lyles has now given up 33 home runs on the year, second-most in baseball behind Lance Lynn’s 34 home runs allowed, and not far from the club record of 38 set by Darrell May in 2004.

Jackson Kowar came on in the fourth and walked three of the first four hitters he faced. He was able to escape the inning with just one run allowed. The Royals got that run back on a long solo home run by Drew Waters, his eighth of the year. But Kowar gave up a two-run home run to red-hot Julio Rodriguez in the fifth to make it 11-1 Seattle.

Cal Raleigh homered off Angel Zerpa in the sixth. Cade Marlowe hit a two-run home run off Tucker Davidson. Infielder Matt Duffy came in to pitch in the ninth, giving up the second home run to Teoscar Hernandez. That was the seventh home run allowed, breaking the club record of six that had been done 12 times before.

Royals games allowing 6 home runs Date Opponent Result Date Opponent Result 8/13/2022 vs. Dodgers L 3-13 3/29/2018 vs. White Sox L 7-14 9/5/2017 at Tigers L 2-13 6/16/2016 vs.Tigers L 4-10 5/10/2077 vs. Athletics L 3-17 6/11/2006 vs. Devil Rays L 2-8 8/27/2004 at Mariners L 5-7 7/30/2003 vs. White Sox L 4-15 8/10/2002 vs. Devil Rays L 6-13 4/9/2000 vs. Twins L 7-13 7/21/1998 vs. Rangers L 5-15 5/28/1977 at Red Sox L 12-17

In addition to the seven home runs, Royals pitchers combined to allows seven walks and 13 hits, throwing 183 pitches. The Royals did add a run in the eighth on a Maikel Garcia RBI double, but ended with just two runs on five hits and two walks.

The Royals fall to 41-90 and will try to salvage the series tomorrow afternoon at 3:10 CT.