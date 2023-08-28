Royals Rundown: Royals Run into Pacific Buzzsaw, Limp Back to Kauffman

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco wish they had good news about the Kansas City Royals, but there isn’t much! From rehab setbacks to terrible losses, where does this team stand? Plus, how does Alec Marsh and his volatile pitching fit into the Royals’ future rotation? All that and much more on this episode!

Check out Jeremy’s article here, ”The diverging futures of Bobby Witt and Brady Singer”.

