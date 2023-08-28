Game 133 Thread: Pirates vs. Royals

In the offseason, I got so desperate for new ideas that I made myself a game that I will continue this offseason: I made a random search in Getty Images and wrote about the player in the first result. Hey, it’s as good of a process as any. Nate Eaton popped up and I wrote about him. Unfortunately, the most you can say about Eaton this year is that he pitched one stellar inning out of the bullpen.

So today, I searched “pirate royal” in Getty and un-selected the “Getty Sports” filter. I got what you now see here in the featured image. You’re welcome, I guess?

In any case, it’s Greinke Day at the K.

Pirates

Game 1 from KC.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/RrW2G1cPg7 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 28, 2023

Royals lineup