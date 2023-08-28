Pirates pillage Royals, 5-0

I’ll be honest with you guys: I didn’t watch a minute of this game. Kansas City lost 15 of 20 before tonight, and after tonight’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates that stretch extends to 16 of 21. I spent tonight writing a rather salty article that you’ll read tomorrow morning.

Zack Greinke, in likely one of the last few starts of his career, was not particularly sharp. He loaded the bases in the second inning and only got out with one run allowed because of a double play. He allowed eight baserunners in his 4.2 innings and only struck out two. But he did manage to avoid the big inning.

It did not matter because of Taylor Hearn and Jackson Kowar, who are preposterously bad. They gave up three more runs. If you’re keeping track at home for some reason, the Royals’ pitching staff has given up five or more runs in 12 of their last 16 games. That’s a recipe to lose a lot of games.

Offensively, the Royals had four baserunners all night against Johan Oviedo, who tossed a complete game. Not great! Well, it was nice for Oviedo. But you’re not a Pirates fan.

This was the kind of game where neither the Bally Sports KC Twitter account nor the Royals Twitter account posted a single highlight of tonight’s contest. It will be quickly forgotten in the sea of Ls for this year.

Good night, fellow Royals fans. Hope your sleep was better than this game was.