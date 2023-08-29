Royals call up Steven Cruz, DFA Taylor Hearn

The Royals have called up pitcher Steven Cruz from Triple-A Omaha and have designated pitcher Taylor Hearn for assignment.

Cruz was acquired last winter from the Twins in the Michael A. Taylor trade. The 24-year old right-hander had a 2.20 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 32 2⁄ 3 innings of relief for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but struggled upon his promotion to Triple-A. For the Omaha Storm Chasers, he gave up 13 runs in 17 innings with 22 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Cruz was signed by the Twins out of the Dominican Republic. He stands an imposing 6’7’’ and throws in the mid-to-high 90s with a hard slider, but struggles with control. He went unselected in the Rule 5 draft last year, and would be eligible to be selected again this year if the Royals do not keep him on the 40-man roster.