Game CX: Royals v. Mets

It has been over two years since the Royals won six straight games, winning six times against the Brewers, Tigers, and White Sox from July 20 to July 26 of 2021. Since 2018, it’s happened just three times.

With the sweep of Minnesota that gave them their first winning streak of the season and two more wins against the imploding Mets, Kansas City has a chance to do it again.

In the last seven days, New York has traded David Robertson, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander after taking their $353 million payroll into the All-Star break with a 42-48 record. They were nearly $100 million in front of the next highest-paid team, with the similarly struggling Yankees coming in at $276 million.

Baseball is hard in New York right now and the Royals have taken advantage. Led by a piping hot Bobby Witt Jr, who has nearly accumulated a full fWAR in this past week thanks to a monster series against Minnesota, baseball is fun again in Kansas City for the time being.

The Royals will send Brady Singer to the mount, coming off a season-high 10-strikeout performance against the Twins last week. Singer struggled mightily through April and May, but since June, he has logged a 3.94 ERA across his 10 starts.

Here are your lineups for this afternoon’s action.