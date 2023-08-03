Royals pummel Mets 9-2 for 6th straight win

For the first time in over two years, the Royals have won six consecutive games. Brady Singer logged one of his best starts of the season and a Drew Waters three-run homer in the 7th broke open the 9-2 sweep-clinching win. The Royals improve to 35-75 while the Mets drop to 50-58.

Kansas City didn’t hit particularly well through six innings, but their hits were timely and they were enough for Singer, the Royals starter. They got a run in the 1st thanks to a two-out RBI double from Salvador Perez, driving in Bobby Witt Jr, who singled and stole 2nd before scoring.

The Captain has us on the board!#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/ziuMseVCag — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 3, 2023

The Royals added another timely run in the 3rd, thanks to more speed. Samad Taylor reached on an infield single to lead off the inning. He stole second and then took third on a wild pitch from New York starter and former Guardian Carlos Carrasco. Maikel Garcia drove Taylor in on a sac fly, putting Kansas City up 2-0. Witt Jr followed that up immediately with a solo shot, his 19th of the season, boosting the lead to 3-0.

Despite those knicks, Carrasco had settled in, giving up just six baserunners through six innings and needed just 70 pitches to do it. It took just four pitches to open the floodgates.

Back-to-back singles from Freddy Fermin and Matt Beaty brought up Drew Waters, who deposited the first pitch he saw into the right field seats for his 2nd homer in as many days.

Back-to-back games with a homer for Drew!#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/P80drriiGv — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 3, 2023

And that was all for Carrasco, finishing his afternoon having surrendered six earned runs on eight hits across his 6.0+ innings of work, failing to record a single strikeout.

Meanwhile, his adversary was cruising. Singer gave Kansas City 8.0 innings without allowing a Met to touch 2nd base. He gave up three singles and didn’t issue a walk, just the 2nd time in his career he’d pitched 8.0 innings without giving up a free pass. It also matches the longest scoreless outing of Singer’s career.

Kansas City added three more runs in the 8th for good measure before Singer’s fellow 2018 draftee Jonathan Heasley attempted to finish a 2nd consecutive shutout. However, Francisco Lindor’s two-out, two-run homer broke the shutout. It would have been the first time since 2015 (!!) that the Royals shut their opponent out two games in a row when Edinson Volquez and Yordano Ventura did it.

But hey, a win is a win and a sweep is a sweep. The Royals have won six straight games, the longest active winning streak in baseball, and head to Philadelphia looking to stay hot.

Up Next: Royals at Phillies, Friday, August 4th, 6:05 PM CDT, Citizens Bank Park. RHP Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.15 ERA) v. Aaron Nola (9-7, 4.43 ERA)