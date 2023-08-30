Royals Rundown: Jack Johnson Talks Angels Moves, Hot Seats in Kansas City?

Jack Johnson of 810 Sports and Locked on Royals joins Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco for a special Tuesday night episode! The three have a ton to discuss about the Kansas City Royals, but get to know Jack and his work in sports radio!

Plus, as the offseason approaches, are J.J. Picollo, Matt Quatraro, and Alec Zumwalt on the hot seat? All three weigh in! Also, the Los Angeles Angels frenzy of moves has MLB abuzz. What do the three think and could the Royals acquire a new player? Tune in to find out!

