Royals vs. Phillies Phriday game thread

The Royals head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the team they lost to in the 1980 World Series - the Philadelphia Phillies. Michael Jack Schmidt is not walking through that door, but the Phillies are the defending National League champs and they find themselves in position for another post-season run.

The Royals are red-hot, having won six in a row. Jordan Lyles seeks his third win of the year. He has also never won in Philadelphia, despite a 2.35 ERA in 15 1⁄ 3 innings.

Jordan Lyles heads to the mound tonight as we open the road trip with a series in Philadelphia.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/A5NDZ7oLfj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 4, 2023

The Phillies start right-hander Aaron Nola, who gave up seven runs in less than five innings of work his last time out.

Game time is at 6:05 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.