Royals vs. Phillies Phriday game thread

Let’s get phreaky!

By Max Rieper
Philadelphia Phillies v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The Royals head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the team they lost to in the 1980 World Series - the Philadelphia Phillies. Michael Jack Schmidt is not walking through that door, but the Phillies are the defending National League champs and they find themselves in position for another post-season run.

The Royals are red-hot, having won six in a row. Jordan Lyles seeks his third win of the year. He has also never won in Philadelphia, despite a 2.35 ERA in 15 13 innings.

The Phillies start right-hander Aaron Nola, who gave up seven runs in less than five innings of work his last time out.

Game time is at 6:05 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

