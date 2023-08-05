Weekend Rumblings - News for August 5, 2023

Mason Young writes that Carlos Hernández is ready to take on the role of closer.

Hernandez said he “definitely learned from them a lot,” speaking on Barlow and Chapman. “(Their) preparation,” Hernandez continued, “you could just tell that they could almost predict when they were coming in — and the way they would look at the game. So definitely, preparation is the biggest part they left.”

Taylor Clarke is back on the Injured List with James McArthur taking his place

“He’s got some elbow inflammation and something he’s been trying to battle through,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “In this case, we think it’s better for him to let it calm down a little bit.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown dispels the myth that the Royals typically play better in the second half.

I’ve seen so many people talk about how this is just the typical Royals. They’re out of it early, come on late and give us all hope just to get us to believe heading into the next year. It sure seems that way, doesn’t it? Only it’s simply not accurate. Be the smartest one of your friends and when they say that while you’re golfing this weekend or having a cold beverage, let them know the truth. Since 1995, there have been 27 seasons with a first half and a second half. So I’m excluding 2020 here. Of those 27 seasons, the Royals in the second half have posted a winning percentage of .450+ and had a second-half winning percentage that was at least 40 points higher than the first half a total of SIX times. Two of those six were in 2013 and 2014 and they actually did mean something.

The Kansas City City Council passed a resolution expressing a desire to keep the Royals in Kansas City.

Former Royals outfielder Endy Chavez is still playing professionally.

Who will be the next star traded?

Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs writes about which contenders changed their playoff odds the most at the deadline.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is shut down for three weeks with a shoulder injury.

Pitcher Cole Hamels finally officially retires after 15 seasons.

Tigers president Scott Harris struck out in his first trade deadline.

The Astros release reliever Blake Taylor.

Boston designates infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment.

Bhutan hopes to be the next great baseball country.

Japan’s big national high school baseball tournament is marked by a special song.

Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are poised to join the Big 12.

Why is the U.S. women’s national team struggling at the World Cup?

America has a bee problem.

Doctors are suddenly much better at treating eczema.

Warner Bros claim that writer and actor strikes have saved them $100 million.

Your song of the day is Queen with Don’t Stop Me Now.