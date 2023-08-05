Royals vs. Phillies Saturday game thread

The Royals are looking for their first eight-game win streak since 2017, as they have a chance to win their third consecutive series. Alec Marsh goes to the hill tonight.
Alec Marsh heads to the mound tonight as our series vs. the Phillies continues.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/NC7wr0jnHI— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 5, 2023
Groundballing left-hander Cristopher Sanchez goes for the Phillies.
Round 2. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 5, 2023
Game time is 5:05 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.
