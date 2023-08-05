 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Phillies Saturday game thread

Eight in a row?

By Max Rieper
MLB: AUG 04 Royals at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Royals are looking for their first eight-game win streak since 2017, as they have a chance to win their third consecutive series. Alec Marsh goes to the hill tonight.

Groundballing left-hander Cristopher Sanchez goes for the Phillies.

Game time is 5:05 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

