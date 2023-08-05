Bullpen blow up snaps win streak in 9-6 loss to Phillies

The Royals came from behind to take a lead, but a bullpen blow up cost them, snapping a seven-game win streak with a 9-6 loss to the Phillies Saturday night.

Like Friday night, the Phillies got on the board in the first inning. Alec Marsh walked Kyle Schwarber to lead off the inning, and Alec Bohm deposited a hanging slider into the left field stands for a two-run home run. But the Royals got a run back the next inning when Freddy Fermin homered off Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez to make it 2-1.

Another leadoff walk in the third would come around to bite Marsh. He gave Bohm a free pass, then Bryce Harper followed with a double. A Bryson Stott single in Bohm to make it 3-1 Phillies. But in the third, Fermin again brought the Royals within a run by smacking his second home run of the game and eighth of the year.

What's better than 1️⃣ Freddy Fermin home run? 2️⃣ Freddy Fermin home runs!



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

pic.twitter.com/pRC3HYo2mQ — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 5, 2023

The Royals used their speed to put up four runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead. Samad Taylor led off with a triple, and after a Drew Waters walk, Dairon Blanco put down a safety squeeze for his second bunt RBI single in as many nights. Maikel Garcia would single home another run, and later in the inning he used his speed to steal third and score on a wild throw by catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Dairon Blanco lays down a BEAUTY and we have a tie ballgame! 3-3

But the bullpen failed to protect the lead for the Royals. Tucker Davidson made his Royals debut, but gave up a two-run home run to Bryce Harper in the fifth. Angel Zerpa came in for the sixth and plunked Realmuto, then failed to field a bunt single by Johan Rojas. Trea Turner made it pay with a three-run home run to make it 8-6 Phillies.

Turner doubled home another run in the eighth off Zerpa to extend the lead to three. The Royals tried to rally in the ninth against closer Craig Kimbrel, getting a baserunner when MJ Melendez walked. But Dairon Blanco struck out looking on some brutal umpiring, leading to his ejection and the ejection of manager Matt Quatraro. Maikel Garcia would ground out to the end the game, snapping the win streak.

The Royals fall to 36-76 and will look to begin the next win streak tomorrow afternoon at 12:35 with Zack Greinke taking on Taijuan Walker.