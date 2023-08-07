Royals Rumblings - News for August 7, 2023

Jaylon Thompson writes about the emergence of Freddy Fermin.

“(I’m) learning every day and creating a good plan when (it’s) time to hit,” Fermin said. Perez has long noticed Fermin’s growth at the plate. Fermin was named the MVP of the Venezuelan Winter League this offseason. “It’s good for him,” Perez said. “He is working hard every day. … (I tell him) prepare yourself every day because you never know when you are going to play the game. Be ready every time and just wait for your opportunity and try to do the best you can do.”

Zack Greinke looked like he might get a chance to hit on Sunday.

The Royals trailed 5-4 with two outs in the fourth. MJ Melendez was at the plate. To his left, Greinke wagged the bat over his head, took some swings with the donut on and watched Walker work. “It gets you focused,” said Greinke. “It’s fun.” But it wasn’t meant to be. Melendez grounded out to first, ending the inning. “I think he wanted it pretty bad,” Melendez said. “I wish I could have done that for him.”

Michael Massey turned in an absolute gem of a defensive play on Sunday.

“I’m really happy for Massey because he put a ton of work in, especially, going to his right like that,” Quatraro said. “What an incredible play. I haven’t been able to go back and watch it, but I don’t know how he was able to get the ball out of his glove that quickly and accurately from where he was.”

Matt Quatraro earned the second ejection of his managerial career on Saturday for arguing balls and strikes.

“I wasn’t asking for an explanation,” Quatraro said following the game. “We just disagreed with the calls.”

Anne Rogers checks in on Royals prospects.

First-round pick Blake Mitchell and other hitters — Carson Roccaforte, Spencer Nivens and Jared Dickey — are all playing for the Arizona Complex League (ACL) team before likely finishing the season at a full-season affiliate, based on their conditioning and other factors. Pitchers are a bit different. Prep picks Blake Wolters and Hiro Wyatt likely won’t see action until instructional league. But we could see college pitchers in affiliates by the end of the season if they haven’t reached their innings count already.

Bill Mitchell at Baseball America profiles Royals outfielder Javier Vaz.

Former Kansas City Athletics catcher Ken Suarez died at the age of 80.

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and Chicago’s Tim Anderson trade punches in a benches-clearing brawl on Saturday.

Reese McGuire thought the Red Sox had won the game, but his baserunning blunder ends the game in a loss.

The Angels gambled at the deadline, and have now lost six games in a row.

Boston benched outfielder Alex Verdugo for one game after a late arrival.

Anthony Rizzo opens up about his concussion.

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung fractures his thumb.

Oakland designates outfielder Ramon Laureano for assignment.

The Twins induct Joe Mauer into their Hall of Fame and invite the only guy that struck Mauer out in high school.

Why baseball feels vital again.

The Cape Cod League celebrates its 100th birthday.

The Chiefs are interested in upgrading Arrowhead Stadium, but are not that interested in ancillary development or a roof.

The U.S. Women’s national team falls in the round of 16 of the World Cup to Sweden in a shootout.

Well-endowed men can have problems with the TSA.

A Twitch streamer is charged with inciting a riot after a giveaway in New York City.

Back to the Future is back! As a musical!

Your song of the day is Young MC with Know How.