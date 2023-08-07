Royals Rundown: Royals Rumble to Seven-Straight Wins, Exclusive SEIU Update, and Adding to the Core?

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco react to the Kansas City Royals’ surprising seven-game streak! The Royals ran roughshod over the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets, but how are fans feeling after a series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies? They get you up to date with all the Royals’ recent transactions, but what move is yet to hit the wire and causes concern? Also, Jeremy has an EXCLUSIVE update about the Royals’ labor negotiations. The two wrap up the episode debating the Team’s core and what players they want to see added after they play up to expectations!

Want to read the charges against the Royals? Check out the filing here, Kansas City Royals Baseball Club LLC 14-CA-318495.