Game 114 Thread: Red Sox vs. Royals

I haven’t been paying a lot of attention to the Boston Red Sox, who inexplicably wear yellow now sometimes? But there are a lot of Red Sox names who my initial reaction to is “who?” or “I had no idea they played for the Red Sox.” Turns out, well, that might be why they’re in last place...

...except the last place Red Sox are 57-54. They wouldn’t quite be in first place in the AL Central, but it’d be close. Man, the AL East is just brutal. Do away with divisions, I guess. Imagine how far behind Kansas City would be in the east. Yikes.

Cole Ragans heads to the mound tonight as our road trip continues with a trip to Boston.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/0ew7af2cfA — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 7, 2023

