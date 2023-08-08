Waters, Massey and the Royals thump the Red Sox 9-3

After having Monday night’s game decided by umpire Vic Carapazza, the Royals responded with a resounding 9-3 win on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a three-game skid.

To halt their losing streak, Kansas City sent the red-hot Brady Singer to the bump. Going back to the beginning of the second half, the 27-year-old seemingly returned to his 2022 form. Tonight was no different.

Through the first four innings, Singer allowed just one hit and had thrown 48 pitches. With a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, the Royals connected on the first of their many home runs on Tuesday night. This one came off the bat of Drew Waters, who crushed it over the bullpen in right-center field.

Things got a little shaky in the fifth for Singer when he allowed a solo home run to Adam Duvall and RBI-single from Connor Wong. However, it took Kansas City no time to give Singer the cushion right back.

In the top of the sixth, the Royals responded with three runs. Two of them came off the bat of MJ Melendez, who crushed an opposite field, two-run bomb over the Green Monster.

In the ensuing inning, Kansas City added three more. And like Melendez, Michael Massey joined the home run derby with a two-run shot to right field.

Singer was pulled in the seventh with two outs, but Angel Zerpa, Tucker Davidson and Dylan Coleman combined to hold down the Red Sox with a big lead.

The Royals, 37-78, will try and get their third win of the road trip tomorrow night. Jordan Lyles will get the ball with the first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. CT.