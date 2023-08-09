Royals Rumblings - News for August 9, 2023

Zack Greinke is on the IL, and Taylor Hearn is up.

And now Taylor Hearn is active. The #Royals placed Zack Greinke on the 15-day IL with right posterior elbow soreness, retroactive to yesterday. Hearn recalled from Triple-A Omaha. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) August 8, 2023

My apologies for the truncated Rumblings. Please enjoy this killer footage of a play John Rave made last night for Omaha. I also got photos of it, and the crowd gave Rave a really cool ovation after.

Watch out for Twins rookie Edouard Julien, writes Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors.

Get excited, specifically Royals fans: the MLB postseason schedule has been released!

At Defector, Chris Thompson rounded up reactions from broadcasters around baseball slamming the Orioles for their suspension of Kevin Brown.

Free Taco Bell on Tuesdays? That will make it harder to spend $11.

Some PS5s at a gaming event melted players’ USB controller wires.

At Paramore shows, the band likes to bring guests up to sing ‘Misery Business’ with them. Steph Curry was Monday’s special guest!

It’s Mortification Week at Ask a Manager! Hit the ‘mortification’ tag for so many stories you’re glad aren’t your own.

Steph Curry is the inspiration for today’s SOTD: Paramore - Misery Business