Royals vs. Red Sox Friday game thread

Jordan Lyles goes for win #4.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Royals begin the final month of the season with a three-game set hosting the Boston Red Sox. Rosters expanded today, with the Royals bringing up infielder Nick Loftin, outfielder Edward Olivares, and pitcher James McArthur while pitcher Brady Singer goes on the paternity list and pitcher Joe Barlow was designated for assignment. Loftin is in the starting lineup tonight at DH.

Jordan Lyles goes for win #4 tonight. He leads the league in losses and complete games!

James Paxton makes his ninth career start against the Royals - he has never lost against them with a 1.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts to 6 walks in 47 2/3 innings.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

