Royals vs. Red Sox Friday game thread

The Royals begin the final month of the season with a three-game set hosting the Boston Red Sox. Rosters expanded today, with the Royals bringing up infielder Nick Loftin, outfielder Edward Olivares, and pitcher James McArthur while pitcher Brady Singer goes on the paternity list and pitcher Joe Barlow was designated for assignment. Loftin is in the starting lineup tonight at DH.

Jordan Lyles goes for win #4 tonight. He leads the league in losses and complete games!

We're back in action tonight as we open a weekend series against the Boston Red Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/gwGaluTgET — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 1, 2023

James Paxton makes his ninth career start against the Royals - he has never lost against them with a 1.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts to 6 walks in 47 2/3 innings.

Red Sox lineup: Verdugo RF, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Casas 1B, Duvall CF, Yoshida LF, Story SS, Urías 2B, Wong C, Paxton — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) September 1, 2023

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.