Royals offense comes in 13-2 blowout win over Red Sox

The Royals offense awoke with a start, scoring a season high in runs in a 13-2 blowout over the Red Sox Friday evening. Salvador Perez smashed two home runs and Nick Loftin went 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI in his MLB debut.

James Paxton had started eight times previously against the Royals and had given up just eight runs without a loss. But the Royals jumped on him in the first inning with back-to-back home runs from Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. In the second, the Royals loaded the bases, in part due to a walk by Nick Loftin in his first MLB plate appearance. A Kyle Isbel ground out scored a run, and Maikel Garcia singled home another run to make it 4-0, chasing Paxton out of the game. Witt grounded out to score another run, and Salvy singled to score the sixth run of the game for the Royals.

Loftin collected his first MLB hit in the third with an RBI double off Mauricio Llovera to make it 7-0.

An RBI double for Nick Loftin's first big league hit.

He would single again to lead off a six-run sixth inning. Kyle Isbel doubled him home, and Maikel Garcia drove Isbel home with a single. Salvy hit his second home run of the game, his 21st of the year to make it 11-0. Nelson Velázquez added another two-run home run to make it a 13-0 laugher.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lyles was on cruise control, allowing just three baserunners over the first seven innings. The Red Sox finally got to him in the eighth with a two-run home run by Alex Verdugo when the game was already out of hand. He would exit after eight innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, earning his fourth win of the year. Steven Cruz came in for a scoreless ninth to end the game.

The Royals improve to 42-94 and can take the series tomorrow evening at 6:10 CT.