Royals Rumblings - News for September 11, 2023

Cole Ragans ended his scoreless streak with some freak wild pitches.

“I have no idea [how that happened],” said Ragans. “I’ve never had it happen to me. I don’t know, it was kind of a freak accident. … My spike just caught the mound, and I have to throw the ball or it’s a balk, so it’s just a tough spot.”

I don't think I've ever seen anything like Cole Ragans airmailing three straight pitches to tie a game.



Bonkers, and I hope he's okay. pic.twitter.com/sw6cWVjouk — Brennan Delaney (@Brennan_L_D) September 10, 2023

Matt Quatraro does not seem concerned.

“He caught a spike twice and then just lost feel for the ball (on) those other two pitches,” Quatraro said. “It’s a complete outlier and I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s something we are just going to move on from.”

Anne Rogers gives some injury updates, writing that Freddy Fermin is likely out for the year.

Fermin injured his hand when a swing clipped his glove on a catcher’s interference play on Sept. 8 against the Blue Jays. X-rays in Toronto confirmed a fractured knuckle on his left middle finger. The Royals will know more about Fermin’s injury once he travels back to Kansas City for further examination.

Brad Keller returns and will be used in the bullpen, writes Jaylon Thompson.

The Royals plan to utilize Keller out of the bullpen going forward. He had four scoreless outings and pitched two relief innings on Monday night. “I’m excited for him as it’s been a trying year for him,” Quatraro said. “As of late, the last three weeks or so, he has been throwing the ball well on his rehab assignment. It’s well-deserved and he’s earned his way back.”

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains isn’t pumped to see Keller return.

Pardon me if I can’t get behind recalling Keller at this point. Yes, his rehab time was winding down so the Royals would have to do something. With his service time, he could refuse a minor league option. It would be a bad look for the Royals to designate him for assignment coming off an injury with just three weeks left in the season. So we’re left with a guy with no future in the organization coming in for a handful of innings as the season mercifully draws to a close. Keller will be a free agent at the end of the season and I’m sure some team will toss him a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. I just wish the roster spot could go to anyone else.

Nick Pratto also returned from injury, and talked about his road back.

“It’s a process, and you have to stay patient with it,” Pratto said. “There were multiple times where I felt like I could’ve come back and played. All of a sudden, I ramp up and it doesn’t feel right. (It’s) trusting what the staff has in plan for you and being aware of your body on a daily basis. Being honest with yourself with ‘am I ready?’ “It was different as I have never done it before. It was a good learning lesson, and I am glad to be back.”

Anne talks to hitting coach Drew Saylor on some prospects.

MLB.com: No. 6 prospect Gavin Cross hasn’t played a game with Double-A Northwest Arkansas since Aug. 9 because of an illness. What’s next for him? Saylor: “He’s rebounded well. He’s going out to Arizona this week, and we’ll get him ramped up. Once we get him back at full speed with everything, we’ll continue to develop him. Really excited about him. Just one of those freak things that happened with the illness.”

Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey combine for an incredible defensive flip play.

Former Royals pitcher Luke Weaver is designated for assignment by the Mariners.

Benches clear after a brushback pitch to Ronald Acuña Jr.

Some are questioning why Dusty Baker isn’t playing Chas McCormick more.

How the legal process could play out for Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, accused of domestic assault.

The NL Cy Young Award race is still wide open.

MLB teams scout Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as he tosses a no-hitter.

The Athletic looks back at the 119-loss 2003 Detroit Tigers.

Evan Phillips has become an elite closer after the Dodgers picked him up off waivers.

19-year old Coco Gauff wins the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title.

Explaining the NFL’s new emergency quarterback rule.

Why do so many workers use cash advance apps?

Spotify bet $1 billion on podcasts, but it has only led to drama.

A report shows the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes can be easily manipulated.

Your song of the day is Gorillaz with Feel Good.