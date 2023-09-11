Royals Rundown: Where MLB Falls Short, What Royals Needs to Step Up

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco get updated on all things Kansas City Royals! First, they run through the transactions and Jeremy has a unique reason for Keller and Cropley promotions. Will we see Freddy Fermin again this season?

Plus, the two talk about where MLB fails in production and what they can do to amend that. After that, hear the two players these two want to see improvement from this season. The 2024 roster only has so many spots and which starters could lose out? Tune in to find out!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠.

The podcast is now on TikTok! Find breaking news and highlights there at @RoyalRundownPod.

Want more on the Royals farm system? Check out @royalsminors or Preston’s Patreon at https://patreon.com/RoyalsMinorLeagues.