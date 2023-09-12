 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. White Sox (DH)

Let’s Play Two!

By Jack Johnson
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

GAME 1: Kansas City Royals (44-100) @ Chicago White Sox (55-88)

RHP Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.98 ERA)

First Pitch — 3:40 p.m. CT

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

GAME 2: Kansas City Royals (44-100) @ Chicago White Sox (55-88)

RHP Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.24 ERA) vs. RHP Touki Toussaint (3-7, 4.71 ERA)

First Pitch — TBD

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

TODAY’S FIRST LINEUP:

