Royals vs. White Sox (DH)

GAME 1: Kansas City Royals (44-100) @ Chicago White Sox (55-88)
RHP Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.98 ERA)
First Pitch — 3:40 p.m. CT
Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois
GAME 2: Kansas City Royals (44-100) @ Chicago White Sox (55-88)
RHP Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.24 ERA) vs. RHP Touki Toussaint (3-7, 4.71 ERA)
First Pitch — TBD
Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois
TODAY’S FIRST LINEUP:
Here's how we're taking the field behind Brady Singer in Game 1 of our doubleheader vs. the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/SxESLvDNUF— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 12, 2023
