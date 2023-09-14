Royals Rundown Chaos: The Hosts Snap

Greg Walker returns to the show, alongside Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco for a very unique episode. From Logan Porter’s MLB debut to which bullpen and offense are actually the worst, the Kansas City Royals are all over this episode yet not at all. Godspeed listener, godspeed. No ads in this episode either, you don’t need that mess.

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠.

The podcast is now on TikTok! Find breaking news and highlights there at @RoyalRundownPod.

Want more on the Royals farm system? Check out @royalsminors or Preston’s Patreon at https://patreon.com/RoyalsMinorLeagues.