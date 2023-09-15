Royals vs. Astros Friday game thread

The Royals take on the Houston Astros for the first time this year, and while they are engaged in a tight race for first place in the West, the Royals are battling the A’s for the worst record in baseball. Same, but different.

Zack Greinke takes on his former team tonight, still looking for his second win of the year. He is still 34 strikeouts short of 3,000 for his career, and it is looking unlikely he reaches that mark this year.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Zack Greinke to open the series vs. the Astros.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/VpC2JNgDtT — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 15, 2023

Houston starts Cristian Javier, who lasted just four innings his last time out.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.