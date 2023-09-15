 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Astros Friday game thread

Zack attacks!

By Max Rieper
Pittsburgh Pirates v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Royals take on the Houston Astros for the first time this year, and while they are engaged in a tight race for first place in the West, the Royals are battling the A’s for the worst record in baseball. Same, but different.

Zack Greinke takes on his former team tonight, still looking for his second win of the year. He is still 34 strikeouts short of 3,000 for his career, and it is looking unlikely he reaches that mark this year.

Houston starts Cristian Javier, who lasted just four innings his last time out.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

