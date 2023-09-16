Weekend Rumblings - News for September 16, 2023

Jeremy Guthrie and Mike Sweeney will fill in as color analysts on TV for the next two series.

“I think it’s an ideal situation for them because they’ve been building up to this all season,” Lefebvre said. “They’ve done analysis on radio all season long. They’ve been on the pre and postgame show on television all year long, and they’ve been popping in and out of the TV booth all season long. I hope they feel like they’re prepared for it and ready for it. But there’s a big difference between doing two or three innings on TV and doing all nine innings. I’m excited to see how they do. It’s going to be fun.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes that improvement in walk rates from Royals pitchers may allow them more flexibility this off-season.

I don’t think the Royals are going to be going after Blake Snell and I don’t love the profile on the kind of free agent deal he’s likely going to want, but think about guys like him. He has a 31.4 percent strikeout rate but a 13.4 percent walk rate. Lucas Giolito may have priced himself into the Royals range, especially on a short-term deal where he can rebuild some value. He doesn’t walk a lot of batters, but he’s at 8.6 percent and could improve there. My point is that by getting the current staff under control, pun totally intended, it opens up a lot more options when looking to build out next year’s club. And that’s a good thing because while they’re not walking guys, they aren’t striking nearly enough batters out. Their defense has helped some, but a strikeout is (almost) always an out. Batted balls can be fickle. Find some guys who give up fewer batted balls.

