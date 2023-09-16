 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monarchs vs. Eagles Saturday game thread

It’s Salute to the Negro Leagues Night!

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It’s Salute to the Negro Leagues Night with the Kansas City Monarchs taking on the Houston Eagles. Kansas City took the first game Friday and can win the series. Cole Ragans has turned into the ace, but he had his worst outing with Kansas City his last time out.

Houston starts rookie J.P. France, who has pitched much better on the road this year with a 2.60 ERA. He throws a 93 mph fastball with a cutter and change, and opponents are hitting just .120 with a 43 percent strikeout rate against his curveball.

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

