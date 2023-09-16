Monarchs vs. Eagles Saturday game thread

It’s Salute to the Negro Leagues Night with the Kansas City Monarchs taking on the Houston Eagles. Kansas City took the first game Friday and can win the series. Cole Ragans has turned into the ace, but he had his worst outing with Kansas City his last time out.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Cole Ragans tonight as we Salute to the Negro Leagues!

Houston starts rookie J.P. France, who has pitched much better on the road this year with a 2.60 ERA. He throws a 93 mph fastball with a cutter and change, and opponents are hitting just .120 with a 43 percent strikeout rate against his curveball.

Game 2 in KC.



: 6:10 PM
: @ATTSportsNetSW
: 740 AM | Spanish: 93.3 FM

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.