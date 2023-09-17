 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread CL - Astros at Royals

Can the Royals sweep the stars?

By Jeremy Greco
/ new
Kansas City Royals catcher Logan Porter (88) is doused by left fielder MJ Melendez (1) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after the win over the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley
Kansas City Royals catcher Logan Porter (88) is doused by left fielder MJ Melendez (1) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after the win over the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t know how many of you are going to be here, much less how many will be watching today’s game. One of the best athletes of all time for a different local team which will be playing at the same time. Still, the Royals are going for a sweep over a very good team in the Astros and it deserves to have a game thread for the handful of you who might still be paying attention.

The Royals will have a massively uphill battle to climb. Framber Valdez will get the start for the Astros. He has been very good for several years now and even threw a complete-game, no-hitter against the Guardians earlier this season. And, since he’s a lefty, the Royals will sit many of their regular starters for this game in a prayer that a matchup advantage can make up for their lack of talent. At least with Salvador Perez out due to concussion symptoms after taking a foul ball off the facemask, last night, Logan Porter will get another opportunity behind the dish.

Kansas City will counter with Jordan Lyles.

I think that’s all I need to say about that.

Lineups

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...