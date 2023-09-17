Game thread CL - Astros at Royals

I don’t know how many of you are going to be here, much less how many will be watching today’s game. One of the best athletes of all time for a different local team which will be playing at the same time. Still, the Royals are going for a sweep over a very good team in the Astros and it deserves to have a game thread for the handful of you who might still be paying attention.
The Royals will have a massively uphill battle to climb. Framber Valdez will get the start for the Astros. He has been very good for several years now and even threw a complete-game, no-hitter against the Guardians earlier this season. And, since he’s a lefty, the Royals will sit many of their regular starters for this game in a prayer that a matchup advantage can make up for their lack of talent. At least with Salvador Perez out due to concussion symptoms after taking a foul ball off the facemask, last night, Logan Porter will get another opportunity behind the dish.
Kansas City will counter with Jordan Lyles.
@royalrundownpod
Jordan Lyles is still pitching. #kc #royals #kansascityroyals⚾️ #jordanlyles #pedropascal #sandwich #yumyum #royalsrundown♬ original sound - Royals Rundown Podcast
I think that’s all I need to say about that.
Lineups
Jordan Lyles heads to the mound this afternoon as we look to complete a sweep of the Astros.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/WrAiHPivLe— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 17, 2023
La Grasa Sunday.— Houston Astros (@astros) September 17, 2023
: 1:10 PM
: @ATTSportsNetSW
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/0XK3L1v33a
