Game 151 Thread: Guardians vs. Royals

Well, here we are at game number 151. Nineties kids—or at least the ones who had a Game Boy—will remember that there were 151 Pokemon in the first game. We’re a quarter century after Pokemon Red and Blue came out but my little 90s kid brain still thinks of Pokemon every time I see the number 151.

That’s apropos of nothing, really. The Royals are playing out the string over the next two weeks, with the only real drama surrounding just how badly Kansas City will set a new loss record. If they go 9-3, they can avoid matching the 2005 squad’s 106 losses. That seems...unlikely. So will the 2023 Royals get to 108 losses? Or even 110 losses?

Who knows. But in any case, we might have seen the last of Salvador Perez, who is on the 7-day injured list. It does mean we’ll get to see a lot more of Logan Porter and probably some of Tyler Cropley, so. Yay!

Guardians lineup

Royals lineup