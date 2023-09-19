Royals Rumblings - News for September 19, 2023

Jaylon Thompson talks to Nelson Velázquez about the comeback that led to a Royals win Monday.

“That eighth inning, we stayed together and we believed we can score some runs,” Royals outfielder Nelson Velázquez said. “We (did) our best to get on base and give the chance to the next batter to do the work. Thank God, we scored a couple of runs and got the lead.”

Anne Rogers talked to Jackson Kowar about some of the adjustments he has made to get improved results recently.

The Royals’ plan included a slight move on the rubber to enhance Kowar’s fastball and slider. Originally, he was against moving because he didn’t want to hurt the fade on his changeup, which is his best pitch. “But we needed to give help to the other pitches,” Kowar said. “I was hard-headed about it at first. But I’ve tried it my way for a while now, and it hasn’t worked out great.”

Salvador Perez landed on the 7-day concussion list, but the Royals expect him back before the end of the year.

“As protocol, when you have a head impact, the next day, you follow up with a concussion specialist,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “... I think that’s somewhat common with concussions is that initially you feel soreness at the site of the impact, but then some of the neurological symptoms tend to progress as you get a little further away from the actual event.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes about potential relief options next year.

Jackson Kowar has surprisingly looked very good. I was on with Soren Petro a few weeks ago and mentioned that they can’t go into next year with him taking up a 40-man spot. Then I hedged a little and said that they could if he took these last few weeks and pitched as well as the stuff indicates he could. This was right after he had walked three in consecutive outings. Since then, he’s thrown 8.1 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks and a 2.16 ERA. The overwhelming data says he stinks, but I’ve been surprised at how much better he’s looked. On a team desperate for relievers, it’ll be hard to non-tender him looking like this.

Adam Wainwright picks up his 200th career win.

Can Freddie Freeman reach 3,000 career hits?

The Reds designate outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment.

Can the Atlanta Braves be stopped this post-season?

Texas gets third baseman Josh Jung back from injury.

The Rays will announce new ballpark plans this week.

Orioles CEO John Angelos says the team will stay at Camden Yards for the next 30 years.

Wisconsin lawmakers propose $614 million in funding for stadium renovations for the Brewers.

Career milestones to watch in the final two weeks.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs agree to restructure his contract.

Michigan State begins the process of firing coach Mel Tucker for sexual misconduct.

The New York Times prints its last sports section.

Will AI allow us to talk to whales?

Inside a New York City sumo wrestling club.

Your song of the day is The Urge with Jump Right In.