Royals call up Anthony Veneziano, Jonathan Bowlan; Singer, Keller out for the year

The Royals announced they have called up pitchers Anthony Veneziano and Jonathan Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha and have placed pitchers Brad Keller and Brady Singer on the Injured List. To make room on the 40-man roster for Veneziano, first baseman Matt Beaty was designated for assignment.

Veneziano was originally a tenth round pick in 2019 out of Coastal Carolina. He had a rough 2022 season in Northwest Arkansas with a 5.72 ERA, but had strong strikeout totals with 129 in 122 2⁄ 3 innings. He returned to the Naturals to begin the 2023 season and flourished with a 2.13 ERA and 48 strikeouts to just five walks in 42 1/3 innings over eight starts before earning a promotion. At Omaha the 26-year old pitched in 89 2⁄ 3 innings with 79 strikeouts and a 4.22 ERA. The 6’5’’ lefty works with a mid-90s sinking fastball to go with a slider and change up and was ranked #4 in the system by Baseball America, #16 by MLB Pipeline and #33 by Fangraphs.

Bowlan was a second-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Memphis, and tossed a no-hitter for High-A Wilmington the next year. After the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, he pitched just four games in 2021 before getting Tommy John surgery. He returned late in 2022 and struggled this year with a 5.91 ERA, but with 105 strikeouts in 102 innings across Double-A and Triple-A. He throws in the mid-90s, topping out at 97 mph with a sinker and a plus slider with a change up at times. The 26-year-old right hander was ranked #18 in the system by Fangraphs and Baseball America.

Brad Keller is suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome and has battled injuries and ineffectiveness much of the year. He was sidelined for four months with a shoulder injury and retired just two of the seven hitters he faced on Sunday. He had a 4.57 ERA with 45 walks in 45 1⁄ 3 innings this year. He will be eligible for free agency after the season and his Royals career may be over.

Brady Singer is out with a left lower lumbar strain and will miss the rest of the season. The 27-year-old had a rough start, but pitched well over the summer months only to struggle again towards the end. He gave up 26 runs in 24 innings over his last five starts and had a noticeable velocity drop and lack of command in his second-to-last start. He ends the year with a 5.52 ERA in 159 2⁄ 3 innings, the third-highest ERA among qualified starters.

Beaty appeared in 26 games for the Royals this year, hitting .232/.358/.304 in 67 plate appearances. The 30-year old first baseman was optioned down to Omaha on September 7.