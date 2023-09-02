Royals vs. Red Sox Saturday game thread

Ned Yost won and lost more games than anyone in Royals history. He helmed the club from 2010 until 2019, winning 746 games while losing 839. But he is best remember for the team’s magical three-year run from 2013 to 2015, where they won two pennants and a championship. Tonight, Ned will be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame with pregame ceremonies at 5 p.m. CT with coverage on Bally Sports Kansas City.

As for this year’s team, the Royals can take the series tonight. Alec Marsh takes the mound, but Nick Loftin, who had two hits in his MLB debut, will sit.

Here's how we're taking the field tonight behind Alec Marsh against the Red Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/nccO3hUcdq — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 2, 2023

Former Mizzou pitcher Tanner Houck goes for the Red Sox tonight. He missed two months of the season after facial surgery following a line drive to the face. He’s a sinker/slider pitcher that has induced a groundball rate of 52.2 percent.

Saturday night in KC. pic.twitter.com/wXwfsn5kxf — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 2, 2023

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.