Alec Marsh struggles in 9-5 loss to Red Sox

Rookie Alec Marsh recorded just eight outs, failing to get through the third inning as he allowed six runs in an 9-5 loss to the Red Sox Saturday evening. MJ Melendez had three hits, including a home run, to go with an RBI walk, and Michael Massey chipped in with a three-hit night.

The Red Sox pounced on Marsh early, with Alex Verdugo leading off the game with a triple. Rafael Devers drove him home on a double, and rookie Triston Casas smacked a two-run home run to give Boston a 3-0 lead. Marsh was able to work around another Verdugo double in the second, and the Royals got on the board in the bottom of the inning on a Nelson Velázquez RBI double.

But Marsh loaded the bases in the third before giving up an RBI force out to Trevor Story. After Marsh walked Reese McGuire to load the bases again, he was lifted after just 2 2⁄ 3 innings, tying for the shortest start of his career. Tucker Davidson came in and gave up a two-run single to Enmanuel Valdez to make it 6-1 Red Sox. Davidson gave up two more in the fourth and the game began to look like a laugher.

Jackson Kowar came in and gave up an RBI double in the sixth, the only run he would allow in his two innings of relief work, with two strikeout and one walk. Red Sox starter Tanner Houck sailed through the first five innings but the Royals chipped away in the sixth. Houck put the first three runners on, loading the bases and chasing him from the game. Velázquez drove home another run on a single, and Maikel Garcia followed up with an RBI single. A walk to MJ Melendez drove home another run to make it 9-4. Melendez added another RBI in the ninth with a solo home run off Nick Pivetta, his 13th home run of the year. The Royals did get perfect relief innings from Collin Snider, Steven Cruz, and James McArthur, but were unable to close the gap, falling 9-5.

The Royals fall to 42-95 but still have a chance to take the series tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 CT with Zack Greinke scheduled to take on Chris Sale.