The Royals will not have a stadium site selected this month

The Royals announced today they will not have a site selected for a proposed ballpark district by the end of the month, as owner John Sherman had previously promised. In July, Sherman penned an open letter to fans indicating the team planned to announce a site by “late September.”

The Royals have proposed a $2 billion ballpark district with restaurants, hotels, and stores and are considering two sites, one in the East Village and one in North Kansas City. Jackson County Executive and former Royals All-Star second baseman Frank White has been reportedly an impediment to a downtown stadium and the Royals have been accused of not being clear with public officials on what they want. They have set April 2024 as the most likely time a proposal will be put before voters, likely a proposal to extend the current 3/8 cent sales tax in Jackson County that funds renovations at the Truman Sports Complex, although it is unclear how a stadium in Clay County, a much less populated county, would be funded.

Here is the complete statement from the Royals.

Our site evaluation process is moving thoughtfully and directly, including a regular cadence of focused meetings with respected and designated negotiators with both counties in discussions on our next lease.

We’ve been encouraged by the engagement of leaders in Jackson County and Clay County, with recent meetings furthering our progress in a meaningful way. Leaders in both counties know a critical piece of the evaluation process will be negotiated lease terms so that the Royals, our future partner, and most importantly the voters can know what to expect. With the framework of our current lease and willing partners on all sides, we are optimistic that the process will result in a win-win for the Royals and our next home.

Although we will not have a site selected by the end of this month, we are more confident than ever that a world-class ballpark and surrounding district for entertainment, retail and housing will build on our region’s momentum, serve our citizens well, and further establish Kansas City as a top tier destination for tourists.

Leaders in both Jackson County and Clay County know that we and the Chiefs need clarity on our stadium plans in time for the public to be fully informed for a vote in April 2024. We take our responsibilities very seriously to act in the best interests of both the Royals and our region, and we will continue our work to make sure this project is done right.